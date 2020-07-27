Pinellas County starting to show encouraging coronavirus data

The last 13 days, Pinellas County has had less than 10 percent of COVID-19 tests come back positive, with the last 3 days below 6 percent.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — If you've been following coronavirus news coverage, you're becoming familiar with the term, percent positivity, an important benchmark in the eyes of experts and officials trying to gauge the severity of an outbreak in a particular area.

The percent positivity is the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive. Medical experts consider a positivity rate of 5 percent or less as a sign the virus is somewhat contained.

The World Health Organization advised governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing should remain at 5 percent or lower for at least 14 days.

Over the last three days, Pinellas County is flirting with that coveted 5 percent positivity rate even reporting 4.9 percent on July 25.

According to the Florida Department of Health, over the last 13 days, Pinellas County has had less than 10 percent of COVID-19 tests come back with a positive result, fluctuating between 4-10 percent. The overall state of Florida has had a fluctuating percent positivity rate over that same time period between 10-15 percent. You can view the exact numbers and other county data on the Florida Department of Health's county-by-county coronavirus report.

Dr. Jill Roberts, an infectious disease expert with the University of South Florida College of Public Health, analyzed the data coming from the Florida Department of Health.

Roberts said she's always leery when she sees a sudden drop in numbers but after looking at testing counts, this trend in Pinellas County is indeed an encouraging sign.

"I want to make sure the testing didn’t change in any significant way. It didn’t. It’s stable so that looks like a real and true change and why that’s exciting is because it really does look like those mask mandates are working very well."

Pinellas County implemented a mask order last month requiring people to wear face coverings when indoors.

"The data is really clear. The masks work. We need to use them as much as possible," added Dr. Roberts.

Additionally, Roberts believes a certain fear factor could be at play as Florida made headlines over the last month for becoming a coronavirus hot-spot possibly leading people to tighten up on their social distancing measures.

The county also started using the Mahaffey Theater as a massive testing site in early July for anyone regardless of symptoms.

"We’re seeing waits under 10-15 minutes from when they pull up, get their registration started until they get their test done and they’re on their way," said Tom Lovino, a Public Information Officer with the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County.

While getting a test is half the battle, getting the results is equally as important. Lovino says the county is getting results back on average between 3-4 days.

Roberts is still skeptical about the area's testing capacity and turnaround times.

"Are we seeing test results today that really just show us what the environment looked like ten days ago or is it even worse than that? Because the tests are taking so long plus that symptomatic period...are we looking at what it looked like three weeks ago," explained Roberts.

Testing turnaround times are critical in slowing the spread because an infected person will be more likely to isolate and stay away from others if they know they're positive for COVID-19.

"We’d really like to see that shortened as much as possible. This way we get people the knowledge they need to stay away from people if they’re positive," said Lovino.

Even as Pinellas County starts to flirt with that 5 percent benchmark, experts and officials are calling for increased vigilance and reminders to wear a mask, wash hands, and stay home if you feel sick.

