TAMPA, Fla. — Florida's roller coaster king is almost finished with its newest thrill ride.

Busch Gardens Tampa is showing off the construction site on Thursday for Iron Gwazi, a wood and steel hybrid roller coaster set to open in the spring.

The coaster is built where the original Gwazi used to be and uses some of the iconic coaster's wood foundation for the new ride. Instead of the dueling lion and tiger cars from the original, Iron Gwazi will be themed after the Florida alligator.

At 206 feet, it will surpass Cedar Point's Steel Vengeance to become the tallest hybrid coaster in North America.

Last year, Busch Gardens' new thrill was Tigris, a 1,800-foot-long coaster themed after its resident tigers.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter