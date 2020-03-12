Florida Highway Patrol says one person was taken to the hospital

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — One person is in the hospital after two cars crashed in Hillsborough County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Dispatchers sent emergency crews to the eastbound side of I-4, just before McIntosh Road at 2:18 a.m. The crash blocked the right lane for about two hours. All Eastbound lanes reopened just before 4:30 a.m.

A highway camera captured two fires at the crash site and shows traffic diverting around using the weigh station.

Cleared: Multi-vehicle crash in Hillsborough County on I-4 East, before McIntosh Rd. All lanes blocked. Last updated at 04:16 AM. — FL511 Tampa Bay (@fl511_tampabay) December 3, 2020

