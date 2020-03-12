x
Hillsborough County

Crash, car fire causes early morning slowdown on I-4

Florida Highway Patrol says one person was taken to the hospital

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — One person is in the hospital after two cars crashed in Hillsborough County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Dispatchers sent emergency crews to the eastbound side of I-4, just before McIntosh Road at 2:18 a.m. The crash blocked the right lane for about two hours. All Eastbound lanes reopened just before 4:30 a.m.

A highway camera captured two fires at the crash site and shows traffic diverting around using the weigh station.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates. 

   

