Man accused of killing Hillsborough County Sheriff Master Corporal Brian LaVigne indicted for first-degree murder

Travis Garrett can now be prosecuted for the intentional murder of Master Corporal Brian LaVigne, who was killed just one shift away from retirement.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of killing Hillsborough County Corporal Brian LaVigne has been indicted for first-degree murder.

Travis Garrett, 28, can now be prosecuted for the intentional murder of LaVigne, who was killed just one shift away from retirement, according to a release from the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office.

A Hillsborough County grand jury returned the indictment Thursday after prosecutors presented the case, according to the release.

Under Florida law, the crime of first-degree murder cannot be charged directly by the State Attorney. Instead, prosecutors must present evidence to a grand jury, made up of members of the community, to determine whether the evidence is sufficient to indict a person. This indictment then allows the State Attorney to prosecute the defendant.

In addition to the first-degree premeditated murder of a law enforcement officer charge, the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office is pursuing eight other felony counts against Garrett.

Other charges include fleeing to allude, vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, and criminal mischief.

“This was a deliberate attack on law enforcement; he targeted a cop. When you commit a crime like this—when you cause pain like this—you should expect consequences like this,” Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said in January.

Investigators say Garrett intentionally rammed LaVigne’s cruiser as he was being pursued after an incident at a nearby apartment complex in Brandon.

LaVigne was one shift away from retirement when he was killed in the line of duty. The 54-year-old had been with the sheriff's office for 30 years and is survived his wife and two adult children; one is a deputy with the sheriff's office.