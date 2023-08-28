Hillsborough County Schools to close this week ahead of anticipated Idalia impacts

The district says it needs some of the school buildings for emergency shelters.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Schools said schools will be closed for part of this week in anticipation of impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia, which is forecast to become a major hurricane before it makes landfall.

The district sent the memo to families of students Monday morning detailing plans.

School leaders said classes would be canceled and after-school programs and extra-curricular activities would be suspended on both Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30.

This is because Hillsborough County's Emergency Operations Center officials have decided that, based on the latest forecast of Idalia, some of the schools across Hillsborough County will be turned into storm shelters.

These shelters will be open to people who are evacuating due to being in a flood zone, the school district said.

Currently, Hillsborough County Schools are anticipating resuming normal operations on Thursday, Aug. 31.