Hillsborough County Schools superintendent to resign

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis is expected to resign in the coming weeks.

Davis informed the school board and other leaders of his decision Thursday morning, the district said in a news release. He will officially step away from his position on July 14.

"We are grateful for his leadership over the past three years," the district said in its statement.

See Davis' resignation letter, in part:

“It is with a conflicted heart that I have elected to resign from my position as Superintendent of Schools in Hillsborough County Public Schools. Over the last 39 months, I have been blessed and honored to lead the 7th largest school district in the nation. During this time, this administration has worked collectively and collaboratively with the School Board to obtain historic improvements in every facet of our organization.

"Rest assured that this is one of the most difficult decisions that I have ever had to make. However, I have the opportunity to return to northeast Florida where my entire family resides and build the next chapter of my career.

"I am thankful for every employee in our organization as we have collectively made remarkable improvements in student performance and operational outcomes. Without a doubt, Hillsborough County is a great place to live, learn, raise a family, and receive an outstanding education. With great respect and admiration, I appreciate the opportunities provided to me and wish Hillsborough County Public Schools nothing but the best as they continue to 'Prepare Students for Life.'"

Davis' announcement to resign comes one day after the school district's deputy superintendent, Terrence Connor was named as Sarasota County Schools' new superintendent. Connor had been with the school district for as long as Davis.

Who exactly is being tapped to lead the Hillsborough schools district is still up in the air at this time.

Davis' departure comes amid divisive talks of boundary changes that could impact thousands of students. Just a couple of years ago, Hillsborough County was in danger of its finances being taken over by the state after budget woes.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis was one of several Florida superintendents who clashed with Gov. Ron DeSantis over mask mandates in schools.