What's happening around Tampa Bay? July 4 and other events

From the biggest firework shows to a powerboat grand prix, we've got your weekend plans here.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's Fourth of July weekend! Whether you're looking for a place to see the best fireworks or something to do to fill the time with friends and family, we've got you covered.

Here's what's happening July 1-4 across the Tampa Bay area.

When: Monday, July 4

Where: Downtown Tampa

About: Boom by the Bay is back, and this year, it's bigger than ever.

The fun starts during the day with live music, food trucks and water ski shows before the massive firework shows light up Tampa's waterfront.

The annual tradition, which was started in 2019, is Tampa's biggest Independence Day celebration. This year's event is set for Monday, July 4.

Families can watch the fireworks from three different locations this year. Get more information here.

When: July 1-3

Where: Gulfstream Avenue

About: Sarasota's signature summer racing event is set to hit the water this weekend.

The P1 Offshore Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix 2022 will run from July 1-3, with the first race set for Saturday, the international marine motorsport promoter announced on Friday.

This year's race will feature more than 60 race teams and include drivers from Sweden, Australia, Canada, Cayman Islands and New Zealand. Get more information here.

All throughout this weekend and around Tampa Bay, fireworks will be lighting up the sky. We've put together a guide to where you need to go and when. You can get more information here.

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, July 3

Where: Lake Mirror along the Frances Langford Promenade

About: If you've been searching for something to do for Independence Day weekend, look no further! The Red, White & Kaboom Independence Day Celebration will take over the Tampa Bay area.

Event-goers can enjoy festivities from 6:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Sunday, July 3 at Lake Mirror along the Frances Langford Promenade. The best part — the event is free to the public! Find more information here.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 2

Where: Northdale Recreation Center, Tampa