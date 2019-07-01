ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida fast-food workers is striking after a female colleague was attacked by a customer.

A viral video shows Daniel Taylor grabbing Yasmine James' shirt and attempting to pull her over the counter after he asked for a straw at a St. Petersburg McDonald's last week. James hit him several times in the face.

Taylor was charged with two counts of simple battery. Police say he also kicked another worker.

The group Fight for $15 says it will strike during Tuesday's lunch rush to demand fast-food chains protect workers from safety threats.

McDonald's employee Gail Rogers said in a statement that she's is planning to strike because she doesn't feel safe on the job. She says workers are subjected to all types of behavior including sexual harassment.

