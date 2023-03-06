Tampa leaders, groups wear orange to raise awareness on gun violence

It was part of a campaign that several cities nationwide took part in the effort over the weekend.

TAMPA, Fla. — People wore orange in Downtown Tampa on Saturday to push for an end to gun violence.

Tampa is one of several cities throughout the weekend taking part in the campaign to raise awareness on the issue. Among those who participated included Moms Demand Action, Tampa police, and State Attorney Suzy Lopez.

Participants gathered at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and held a silent walk on the Riverwalk.

To Jeannie Robinson, every year hasn't gotten easier, after losing her nephew to senseless gun violence.

It was in October 2020 when she lost him at 18 years old.

"When it hits your family, it hits hard," Robinson said. "He didn't get to have any of his dreams come true at 18 years old."

Robinson wasn't alone in carrying this type of pain.

Families grieved together, remembering their loved ones shot and killed, sometimes just children. City leaders vowed to keep guns out of the wrong hands but stress the work will take everyone.

Speakers brought up recent mass shootings happening in schools and grocery stores. Some community members held signs pushing for a ban on assault weapons.

Most recently in Florida, nine people were injured, including a 1-year-old child, after police said gunmen opened fire at a crowd in Hollywood.

"The more awareness that we get, that everyone knows this could happen to you, your family, is what we need," Robinson said.