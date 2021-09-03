x
'Jesse was a guardian of this city': Tampa police say officer killed in wrong-way crash will never be forgotten

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan says Officer Jesse Madsen leaves behind a wife and four kids.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay
Tampa police officer Jesse Madsen in 2002 spoke to 10 Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan delivered an emotional message Tuesday morning after an officer was killed in a wrong-way crash on I-275. 

Jesse Madsen, 45, died after a wrong-way driver in a white car crashed into his police cruiser between Hillsborough and Sligh Avenue exits, Dugan said. The 25-year-old driver of the white car also died in the crash, according to investigators. 

Madsen had been with the Tampa Police Department for 16 years. Dugan said he was a decorated police officer and a seven-time recipient of the Tampa Police Department's Life Saving Award. He was also a U.S. Marine combat veteran. 

Madsen leaves behind a wife and four kids. 

"This a tragedy. Our community has been rocked by these wrong-way drivers. And it's just a complete tragedy a husband and father of four is now gone," Chief Dugan said.

The Tampa Police Department said Officer Madsen was a guardian of the city and will never be forgotten. 

