A tractor-trailer has overturned on I-4 westbound near Lakeland, close to where a possible tornado passed over the freeway a short time ago.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.
Part of the interstate is blocked, as emergency crews work to clear the wreck.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
