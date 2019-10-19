A tractor-trailer has overturned on I-4 westbound near Lakeland, close to where a possible tornado passed over the freeway a short time ago.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

Part of the interstate is blocked, as emergency crews work to clear the wreck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

