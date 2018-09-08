VENICE, Fla. -- Two more dolphins were found dead in South Florida waters on Thursday morning, less than 24 hours after six were recovered from the Venice area.

Venice police said they were working to recover the two dead bottlenose dolphins -- an adult in Siesta Key and a 10-foot adult on North Casey Key in Nokomis.

Police said another dead dolphin was recovered around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, but officers did not assist in this case.

Officer Paul Joyce with the Venice Police Department’s Marine Unit helped recover the six dead dolphins found Tuesday and Wednesday from Gulf waters around Venice beaches and Sarasota Bay beaches and the two Thursday morning.

Joyce said red tide is more than likely a factor in the dolphin deaths. Police said Mote Marine Laboratory will do necropsies to determine the exact cause.

Thousands of fish, eels, turtles and even several manatees have been found dead in recent weeks amid an ongoing red tide outbreak that started nine months ago off Southwest Florida.

