ORLANDO, Fla. — *Editors note: The photo above is a stock image.

A carnival worker was taken to the hospital after getting pinned in a ride in Orlando.

The carnival was set up at the Waterford Lakes Mall near the University of Central Florida.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the man was freed before firefighters arrived. Firefighters are calling it an ‘industrial accident.’

Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) has been notified of the accident.

RELATED: 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay

RELATED: Anonymous donor drops rare $2,000 gold coin into Salvation Army Kettle

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter