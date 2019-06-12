ORLANDO, Fla. — *Editors note: The photo above is a stock image.
A carnival worker was taken to the hospital after getting pinned in a ride in Orlando.
The carnival was set up at the Waterford Lakes Mall near the University of Central Florida.
Orange County Fire Rescue said the man was freed before firefighters arrived. Firefighters are calling it an ‘industrial accident.’
Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) has been notified of the accident.
