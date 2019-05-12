The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s office confirmed it has hired a geophysical technician to scan for possible graves from an African American cemetery that could be on its property.

Spokesperson Nancy Millan said tax collector Doug Belden made the decision to have the east Hillsborough property scanned after a whistleblower and former county employee came forward with evidence that suggested more than 1,000 graves from an African American cemetery that predates 1950 could be on property.

Millan said the scanning started last week, and that results are expected within the next few days.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

