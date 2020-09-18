Here are 5 things you might not have known about the Tampa Bay Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. — You probably already know, but the Tampa Bay Lightning are heading to play in the Stanley Cup Final! They'll face the Dallas Stars in game one of the final series Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
So, if you're watching the game with some friends, socially distanced of course, we've got you covered with some Bolts facts to impress everyone around you!
- Fact 1: The Lightning have appeared in four conference finals in the last six seasons, the most of any team in the NHL.
- Fact 2: Jon Cooper is the longest-tenured coach in the NHL with seven seasons with the Lightning.
- Fact 3: The Lightning lead the league in goals for the 2019-2020 season, with 243!
- Fact 4: For the 8th straight season, Nikita Kucherov finished the season ranked top 10 in points.
- Fact 5: Bolts goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy, has led the NHL in wins the past three seasons.
Pending any changes, here is the Stanley Cup Final schedule:
- Game 1: Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
- Game 2: Monday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m.
- Game 3: Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.
- Game 4: Friday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m.
- *Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m.
- *Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.
- *Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.
* Indicates games considered "if necessary"
What other people are reading right now:
- Stanley Cup bound: Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars meet for Game 1 Saturday
- They're in! The Tampa Bay Rays clinch 2020 postseason berth
- Busy tropics: a powerful CAT 4 hurricane and a new threat in the Gulf
- Voter registration mailings are causing confusion
- Hillsborough County closing three COVID-19 public testing sites due to 'low demand'
- Florida approved to pay out fourth week of federal unemployment benefits
- Anti-mask group parade through Florida Target: 'Take off your mask'
- Critics demand change at Bartow PD after another officer leaves
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter