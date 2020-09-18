Here are 5 things you might not have known about the Tampa Bay Lightning

The Bolts are heading to the Stanley Cup Final and now you can impress your friends with your Bolts knowledge!

TAMPA, Fla. — You probably already know, but the Tampa Bay Lightning are heading to play in the Stanley Cup Final! They'll face the Dallas Stars in game one of the final series Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

THE STAGE IS SET: Bolts vs. Stars



Tampa Bay Lightning will face-off against the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Saturday at 7:30 p.m. https://t.co/gbZsTDjfBr pic.twitter.com/5nqABRGJGc — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) September 18, 2020

So, if you're watching the game with some friends, socially distanced of course, we've got you covered with some Bolts facts to impress everyone around you!

Fact 1: The Lightning have appeared in four conference finals in the last six seasons, the most of any team in the NHL.

The Lightning have appeared in four conference finals in the last six seasons, the most of any team in the NHL. Fact 2: Jon Cooper is the longest-tenured coach in the NHL with seven seasons with the Lightning.

Jon Cooper is the longest-tenured coach in the NHL with seven seasons with the Lightning. Fact 3: The Lightning lead the league in goals for the 2019-2020 season, with 243!

The Lightning lead the league in goals for the 2019-2020 season, with 243! Fact 4: For the 8th straight season, Nikita Kucherov finished the season ranked top 10 in points.

For the 8th straight season, Nikita Kucherov finished the season ranked top 10 in points. Fact 5: Bolts goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy, has led the NHL in wins the past three seasons.

Pending any changes, here is the Stanley Cup Final schedule:

Game 1: Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Game 2: Monday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. Game 3: Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Game 4: Friday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. *Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. *Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. *Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.

* Indicates games considered "if necessary"

