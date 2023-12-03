Skyway 10K coverage: Four waves of participants begin, handcyclists cross finish line

Handcyclers, runners and walkers are off!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On your mark, get set...GO!

The bib numbers are attached and laces are tied. Participants in the 6th annual Skyway 10K have begun the 6.2-mile run across the Skyway Bridge. Runners, walkers and handcycle participants will head north from the Manatee County side of the bridge into Pinellas County at the finish line.

The Skyway 10K benefits the Armed Forces Families Foundation with 100 percent of the race registration dollars going toward projects supporting the military and their families.

10 Tampa Bay is a proud sponsor of this event and many of us will be at the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and Tropicana Field to cheer you on and provide live coverage of the race.

Latest coverage:

7:20 a.m.: Sixth wave of participants begin.

7:15 a.m.: 10 Tampa Bay meteorologist Grant Gilmore caught up with us midway through the race.

We caught this fun moment! 🏃‍♂️ @GrantWTSP snapped a quick photo with @Jabari_Live & @DaveWagnerTV midway through the Skyway 10K. pic.twitter.com/Xw5FVwGjlz — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) March 12, 2023

7:10 a.m.: Fifth wave of participants start Skyway 10K.

7:09: a.m.: First woman, Jamie Weglarz, 39, of Fort Myers, crosses the finish line.

7:08 a.m.: First runner, Mark Benjamin, crosses the finish line.

7 a.m.: Fourth wave of participants begin.

6:57 a.m.: Runners already midway through the Skyway 10K continue the course.

Starting to get a steady stream of runners at the midspan! @Skyway10K @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/vMBuZhssa8 — Kourtni Jefson (@KourtniJefson) March 12, 2023

6:53 a.m.: 7 a.m. wave of participants line up ahead of their start time.

6:40 a.m.: Another wave of runners and walkers begin.

6:30 a.m.: First wave of runners and walkers begin.

6:39 a.m.: First handcyclist, Linas Pagano, crosses the finish line.

First handcyclist crosses the finish line at this morning’s @Skyway10K! @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/9jQyjNWllS — Josh Sidorowicz WTSP (@JoshWTSP) March 12, 2023

6:25 a.m.: Hero Florida Highway Patrol trooper Toni Schuck honored before first wave of runners.

6:20 a.m.: First wave of participants, handcyclers, begin.

6:17 a.m.: The singing of the National Anthem.

6:06 a.m.: It's a great morning to race — the weather is cooperating.

Wind is blowing in the ideal direction!! Push us across! ⁦@Skyway10K⁩ ⁦@10TampaBay⁩ pic.twitter.com/9uovHkbLSV — Grant Gilmore WTSP (@GrantWTSP) March 12, 2023

5:41 a.m.: Participants from Bus wave A arrive at the starting line