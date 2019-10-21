ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Organizers of the Skyway 10K say they sent 7,500 people emails this morning letting the lucky people know they won the lottery to register to run in the third annual race across the Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge on March 1, 2020.

There are 8,000 spots total, and 22,425 people registered for the lottery.

Those notified this morning were the first round of people to find out they won.

Organizers say those 7,500 people should use passcodes sent to them in the email to register by Oct. 27 before midnight. If they don't, their spots will be forfeited to the next round of winners. Those winners will be notified on Oct. 28 if they won.

There are still 256 VIP spots available to buy, with 244 people so far registering for VIP admission. The cost for VIP is $300. General registration is $80.

Proceeds from the 6.2-mile race go to the Armed Forces Families Foundation. Last year's event raised $640,000 for the organization.

One-hundred percent of the money raised from the 2020 race will go to the non-profit that works to help facilitate infrastructure projects to benefit military families, according to the Skyway 10K website.

