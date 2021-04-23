Tampa Bay area mayors proclaim April 23 as 'Champions Day'

It should probably be every day in the Bay area.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's been a historic season in sports for your Tampa Bay area teams.

So historic, some have even started calling the region "Champa Bay" as a nickname. Instead of changing the area's name to that officially, the mayors of Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg have decided to declare April 23 "Champions Day."

To kick off the first official Champions Day in the Bay, the four, count 'em four, trophies the local professional sports teams have brought home were on display together as the mayors made the proclamation.

In case you need a refresher on what the trophies are for, we can remind you.

The Buccaneers won the Lombardi trophy when they won Super Bowl LV right here at home.

The Lightning claimed the Stanley Cup when the team beat the Dallas Stars in September. The win came after NHL teams had to "bubble up" in Toronto and Edmonton to play to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The last city to win both NHL and NFL Championships in the same year was Detroit in 1952.

The Tampa Bay Rays are the MLB American League champions. The home team lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series.

No city has ever won the NHL and NFL Championships, as well as the ALCS in the same season.

The Rowdies finished their season as Eastern Conference Champions. They were set to take on Phoenix Rising FC in the USL Championship Final until the game was canceled due to a number of Rowdies players and staff testing positive for COVID-19.

April 23 might officially be Champions Day, but with teams like these, it's probably safe to celebrate every day.