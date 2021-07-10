A win for businesses as celebrations continue ahead of Bolts boat parade

To celebrate a big win, Bolts hockey fans are expected to pack downtown Tampa businesses on Monday.

TAMPA, Fla — Ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning boat parade celebration, downtown Tampa businesses are prepared for big crowds.

"All of downtown will be rocking and rolling, celebrating our beloved Tampa Bay Lightning. Back to back win right there. Should have a good crowd all afternoon and all evening," the Manager of Hattricks, Jeff Single said.

The boat parade will happen Monday along the Riverwalk in Tampa. Downtown businesses believe the entire area will benefit from it.

"I think it’s not just downtown, but it’s all over Tampa," Single explained.

Local businesses across our area said they saw a spike in customers because of the celebrations for the Bolts.

"Everywhere I saw on social media or friends that are in the business, everyone was busy," Single said.

With people celebrating, this will be an economic celebration for local spots, especially after the pandemic. Businesses, like Hattricks, only expect crowds to increase for the boat parade on Monday.

"Mondays are usually a busy day, but it’s just going to be busier," Single said.

Places like Hattricks are putting more staff on and stocking up on alcohol.

"Everyone supports the Bolts so it was a win for everyone," Single stated.

For more information on the boat parade, visit. For road closures that will be in effect, visit.

10 Tampa Bay has linked up the best places to park here.