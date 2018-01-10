ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rays are purchasing the Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer club, as well as the team's control of Al Lang Stadium on the St. Petersburg waterfront.

The news was confirmed to 10Investigates by officials at St. Petersburg city hall. Rays President Brian Auld is briefing St. Petersburg council members and the mayor today.

This news is both sudden and unexpected, and will stir endless rumors about the future of both teams.

The Tampa Bay Rays announced in February their preference for a stadium in Tampa's Ybor City over St. Petersburg. But funding appears tough to come by in cash-strapped Hillsborough County.

The team has refused to close the door on a new St. Petersburg stadium, and the Rowdies currently play on the site of the Rays' failed 2008 stadium bid on the waterfront.

10Investigates has reported how St. Petersburg and Pinellas County can likely offer the Rays significantly more construction money than Hillsborough County.

Calls to the Rays and Rowdies have not yet been returned, but the Rowdies had alerted media last week to a Tuesday morning press conference on an undisclosed topic.

Neither Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn nor Hillsborough Commissioner Ken Hagan were available Monday morning either.

10Investigates will continue to update this story.

