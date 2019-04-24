SPRING HILL, Fla. — A former Hernando County Sheriff's Office detention deputy is accused of pushing her husband during a heated argument over domestic issues at a home in Spring Hill.

Investigators say it happened Tuesday afternoon. Dolis Colvin was arrested for domestic battery. She has since resigned from the sheriff's office.

Two other people witnessed the incident, the sheriff's office said.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, there is help. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233.

