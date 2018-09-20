Wednesday night, dozens came out for a vigil honoring the life of Markeis McGlockton on the two-month anniversary of his death.

They held candles, balloons and many wore shirts with McGlockton’s picture.

The 28-year-old was shot and killed July 19 outside the Circle A Food Store in Clearwater after an argument over a parking spot with 48-year-old gunman Michael Drejka. Drejka originally did not face any charges in the shooting as Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Florida’s Stand your Ground law applies.

The sheriff’s decision not to arrest Drejka reignited a national debate on Florida’s controversial law. Even Rev. Al Sharpton attended one of the rallies calling for Justice for McGlockton.

After three weeks of protests and calls for a federal investigation, prosecutors with the state attorney’s office filed a manslaughter charge against Drejka. He was booked on a $100,000 bond.

Drejka recently spoke to 10 news anchor Reginald Roundtree in an exclusive jailhouse interview.

Wednesday, we were told McGlockton’s parents and family didn’t want to speak about Drejka’s interview. Their attorney Michele Rayner gave a brief comment.

“On a night like tonight, I’d rather not deal with him. I’d rather not talk about him. I’d rather not even uplift him. He has no place here tonight. Really, this is about Markeis and we want to keep it about Markeis.”

The groups hosting the vigil included Dream Defenders and Answer Suncoast They plan to hold other rallies to honor McGlockton’s life and call for the repeal of Florida’s the stand your ground law.

Marilyn Turman is one of the many residents who came out to show support. “We all realize that this could have happened to anybody. We are all affected by this unjust law. “

Petia Rodewald is the organizer of North Pinellas chapter of Moms Demand Action.

“We absolutely need to rise against unjust laws,” she said.

In reaction to Michael Drejka’s interview with 10 News, Rodewald said, “In his mind, he obviously is defending himself. He could have walked away from that argument with a bruised ego and behind. Instead, he took a person’s life.”

Rodewald joined several members of her group, and others part of a group called Circle of Moms who spoke at Wednesday’s event in support of the McGlockton family and a Stand Your Ground repeal.

As part of the vigil, organizers had a table filled with pictures of McGlockton and his family. They also had an art section dedicated for people to paint and an area for people to write letters of support to his family.

McGlockton’s longtime partner Britany Jacobs was also at the vigil but declined to talk

Other Tampa Bay area mothers and family members who lost loved ones spoke and gave their support to the McGlockton family.

