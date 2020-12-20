How many people have begun vaccinations for COVID-19 in Florida?

Within days of the Food and Drug Administration issuing an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, Floridians were getting the shot.
But how many? And who is getting them? Well, the state has started tracking just that.
According to the Florida Department of Health's new report, 32,707 people across the states 62 counties have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The report breaks the data down even further, looking at race, age, gender and county. A majority of vaccines were given to those from 25-64 years old, with the margin between men and women being vaccinated being fairly slim. Men did edge out the majority with 18,279 getting vaccinated according to the state.
Florida's first day of issuing Pfizer's shots was on Dec. 14 when 28 doses were doled out. The following four days saw thousands of others being vaccinated.
State's daily vaccination breakdown:
- December 15: 2,589
- December 16: 9,314
- December 17: 11,300
- December 18: 9,476
Again, it is important to note that the current number of people vaccinated in the state reflects their first dose. The Department of Health has plans to also track once each person receives their second shot.
So, how is the Tampa Bay area fairing in the push to get those considered most vulnerable vaccinated? It appears, the focus fell on two of our largest counties-- Hillsborough and Pinellas.
More rural areas are seeing fewer vaccines due to the "ultra-cold" storing requirements the Pfizer vaccine requires.
Tampa Bay area total vaccination breakdown:
** Data as of Dec. 19
- Citrus: 12
- Hardee: 2
- Hernando: 25
- Highlands: 10
- Hillsborough: 3,951
- Manatee: 47
- Pasco: 425
- Pinellas: 1760
- Polk: 333
- Sarasota: 19
Florida is anticipating another 205,000 doses in its week two allocation from Pfizer and is prepared to accept 367,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine, following its EUA Friday night.
Those doses will then be distributed to 173 hospitals that missed out on getting the Pfizer vaccines. Forty of the hospitals anticipating the nation's second COVID-19 vaccine are in the greater Tampa Bay area.
Earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis explained the state's priority list and plans for distribution. Those set to get the vaccine first are:
- People in long-term care facilities
- High-risk frontline health care workers
- Those 65 and up and anyone with significant comorbidities
The distribution priority list is a variation of the vaccination plan template put out by the CDC in mid-October to help local governments develop their plans.
- Lights on the river: Holiday Lighted Boat Parade tonight in Tampa
- Florida teachers urge Gov. DeSantis to prioritize educators in state's vaccination plan
- CDC working to determine exposure after the death of a man with COVID-like symptoms on Florida flight
- FDA give Moderna COVID-19 vaccine greenlight; 2nd shot in US arsenal
- That's a lot of OT: Some state-run mental health hospital employees work 80 hours a week
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter