How many people have begun vaccinations for COVID-19 in Florida?

The state has started tracking the amount of doses it doles out across the Sunshine State.

Within days of the Food and Drug Administration issuing an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, Floridians were getting the shot.

But how many? And who is getting them? Well, the state has started tracking just that.

According to the Florida Department of Health's new report, 32,707 people across the states 62 counties have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The report breaks the data down even further, looking at race, age, gender and county. A majority of vaccines were given to those from 25-64 years old, with the margin between men and women being vaccinated being fairly slim. Men did edge out the majority with 18,279 getting vaccinated according to the state.

Florida's first day of issuing Pfizer's shots was on Dec. 14 when 28 doses were doled out. The following four days saw thousands of others being vaccinated.

State's daily vaccination breakdown:

December 15: 2,589

2,589 December 16: 9,314

9,314 December 17: 11,300

11,300 December 18: 9,476

Again, it is important to note that the current number of people vaccinated in the state reflects their first dose. The Department of Health has plans to also track once each person receives their second shot.

So, how is the Tampa Bay area fairing in the push to get those considered most vulnerable vaccinated? It appears, the focus fell on two of our largest counties-- Hillsborough and Pinellas.

More rural areas are seeing fewer vaccines due to the "ultra-cold" storing requirements the Pfizer vaccine requires.

Tampa Bay area total vaccination breakdown :

** Data as of Dec. 19

Citrus: 12

12 Hardee: 2

2 Hernando: 25

25 Highlands: 10

10 Hillsborough: 3,951

3,951 Manatee: 47

47 Pasco: 425

425 Pinellas: 1760

1760 Polk: 333

333 Sarasota: 19

Those doses will then be distributed to 173 hospitals that missed out on getting the Pfizer vaccines. Forty of the hospitals anticipating the nation's second COVID-19 vaccine are in the greater Tampa Bay area.

Earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis explained the state's priority list and plans for distribution. Those set to get the vaccine first are:

People in long-term care facilities High-risk frontline health care workers Those 65 and up and anyone with significant comorbidities

The distribution priority list is a variation of the vaccination plan template put out by the CDC in mid-October to help local governments develop their plans.

What other people are reading right now: