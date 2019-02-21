PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The mayor of Port Richey was arrested after law enforcement says he shot at Pasco County deputies.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said around 4:40 a.m. Thursday, SWAT team members were attempting to serve a search warrant at a home on Hayward Lane in Port Richey. The sheriff's office said shots were fired at the entry team, but deputies did not shoot back.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement spokesperson Angela Stark confirmed Mayor Dale Massad shot at deputies.

No one was injured, the sheriff's office said.

FDLE said Massad was arrested.

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco will hold a news conference about the shooting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

10News will stream the news conference online and on its Facebook page.

Massad was previously arrested in August 2018 on domestic battery charges after deputies say he grabbed his live-in girlfriend and shoved her into the office of their home.

The girlfriend, Caj Annette Joseph, was also arrested on domestic battery charges. An arrest affidavit said she admitted to punching him in the back.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.