An appeals court refused to reconsider and rejected arguments that a Tampa strip club owner should be able to grow his own medical marijuana to help fight lung cancer.

The 1st District Court of Appeal on Tuesday issued a one-page order, which turned down Joe Redner’s request for a rehearing or the full appeals court to take up the case.

The order also rejected sending the case to the Florida Supreme Court.

In April, a state appellate court told Redner he cannot legally grow his own marijuana under Florida’s new medical pot law. The decision overturned a lower court ruling that would have allowed him and others to grow their own marijuana, presumably at a much lower cost.

Redner is known for owning Mons Venus strip club in Tampa.

