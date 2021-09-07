x
Head to Raymond James Stadium Tuesday and grab some free Bucs gear

Reigning Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are hosting a drive-thru event ahead of the first game of the season.
Credit: Photo/Matt Patterson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet logo and decal is seen in detail on a helmet during an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston.

TAMPA, Fla. — We're still celebrating in Champa Bay! Reigning Super Bowl champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are hosting a free event for fans ahead of the first matchup of the season.

The team is celebrating the 2021 season by hosting a drive-thru event at Raymond James Stadium. 

You can get a free 'Raise the Flags' car magnet, a three-by-five foot Buccaneers flag and a washable spray paint decal put on your car. 

You can also see Captain Fear, the Bucs Beat Line and the cheerleaders!

The event is from 5:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, or until supplies last. The drive through is located at the south parking lots at Raymond James.

Staff at the event will be required to wear masks to keep everyone safe. They ask that you stay in your car during the event.

This Thursday the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Dallas Cowboys in a prime-time showdown. While tickets at Raymond James Stadium have been sold out since June, there are still ways to watch the game. 

One way fans can cheer on the reigning Super Bowl champs is at the 2021 NFL Kickoff Experience at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, with musician Ed Sheeran performing. The event begins at noon Sept. 9 with interactive games, photo opportunities and other activities for fans to enjoy. 

Sheeran is set to take the stage at 7 p.m.

For more information, click here

