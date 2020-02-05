ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health has started quietly releasing more specific data on COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the state.
The list includes a total number of verified deaths at each facility, including the number of seniors living at the facilities and staff members.
Four of the top 5 facilities with the most confirmed deaths are here in the Bay area: Seminole Pavilion Rehabilitation & Nursing Services (at Freedom Square), Braden River Rehabilitation Center LLC (Manatee), Riviera Palms Rehabilitation Center (Manatee) and Highlands Lake Center(Polk).
10Investigates has been closely following the pandemic and its impact on long-term care facilities for nearly a month now.
See the full list of nursing homes and assisted living facilities deaths as of May 2.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
