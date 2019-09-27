Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream

Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream celebrates 20 years of screams this year. The annual fright fest returns select nights Sept. 20 through Nov. 2, and just announced the return of two popular haunted houses. Both the gory Simon's Slaughterhouse and the pirate-themed The Black Spot will return to this year's event. More houses will be announced soon. The Tampa theme park also offers a 22-night season pass for Howl-O-Scream for $59.99. Find tickets and more information on Howl-O-Scream here.

Halloween at Universal Orlando

Halloween Horror Nights is back at Universal Studios for a 29th year. There are 10 haunted houses, five scare zones and two spooky shows to fill the night. Some of the most popular houses this year include Jordan Peele’s “Us,” “Ghostbusters” and “Stranger Things.” Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights through Nov. 2. Single night tickets start at $67.99.

Universal also debuted “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle.” The show projected on Hogwarts Castle in the Hogsmeade area features villainous characters from the Harry Potter universe, including Dementors, Death Eaters and Lord Voldemort. There’s even a glowing Patronus spell effect created with lighted drones in the sky.

The show runs select nights through Nov. 15 and is included with park admission.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Running select nights through Nov. 1, Disney World’s ticketed Halloween party features exclusive desserts, snacks and merchandise, a Hocus Pocus show at Cinderella's Castle, the Boo To You parade featuring the headless horseman and a new nighttime fireworks and projection show hosted by Jack Skellington. And, everyone is allowed to dress up in costume and trick-or-treat around Magic Kingdom. Tickets start at $85.

Scream-a-Geddon

Scream-A-Geddon returns to Dade City for the fifth year with a monster midway, terrifying scare zones and a zombie paintball haunted hayride. This indie Halloween haunt is set in a creepy, rural part of Pasco County and also includes six haunted houses filled with more than 140 scare actors. New this year is Bonzo’s Beer Garden, run by a murderous clown who is into craft beer brewing. The only good news: his bar is stocked with local craft brews. The event runs Fridays and Saturdays and then every night Oct. 1 through Nov. 1. Tickets run $21.95-$35.95.

SeaWorld Halloween Spooktacular

The family-friendly event at SeaWorld in Orlando features a new Sesame Street parade, trick-or-treating during the day, a Halloween-themed Pet’s Ahoy show, a dance party along the Trick-or-Treat Trail and chances to meet a mermaid. Kids age 3-9 get in free with every paid adult ticket ($104.99). There’s also a separate ticket character breakfast with Count von Count, and during the weekend adults can indulge in the Craft Beer Festival. The Halloween Spooktacular runs weekend days through Oct. 27.

Legoland Brick or Treat

Legoland in Winter Haven has Halloween fun during weekends in October. There will be a Brick-or-Treat trail, Lego Halloween characters like Lord Vampyre and Rockin’ Frankenstein, a scavenger hunt to find the Lego Candy Corn and the Tale of the Pirates’ Cove fireworks show where even the fireworks are shaped like Legos. Brick or Treat is included with park admission and runs during park hours on weekends through Oct. 27.

ZooTampa Creatures of the Night

The family-friendly event at the zoo returns every Friday and Saturday in October. New this year is the Twisted Tale Trail and Rising Waters, which are not-so-spooky haunted trails that tell a story. Returning this year are Medusa’s Stone Cold Cave, Enchanted Fairy Meadow, Pigpimples School of Mystery and Mayhem and the Pumpkin Palooza for the youngest guests. There’s also a mummy dance party, a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt and Halloween themed treats. Zoo members get in free, and general admission starts at $26.95.

Spooky Empire

The annual Halloween comic-con heads to Tampa this year for four days of horror guests, a tattoo festival, a film festival and costume contests. This year’s celebrity guests include Elvira (Cassandra Peterson), Mia Farrow, Alice Cooper, Clive Barker, Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell, Twisted Sister and more. The exhibitor room will also be full of spooky vendors and crafters from around the country. Single-day passes start at $20 with multi-day and VIP packages available. The convention kicks off on Oct. 31 and runs through Nov. 3 at the Tampa Convention Center.

Nightmare on Franklin Street

Tampa’s historic and reportedly haunted movie house hosts 14 nights of movies and live shows beginning Oct. 18. The Halloween fun kicks off Oct. 18 with the Ghosts of Tampa Theatre Tour and the Last Podcast on the Left live show. Other film screenings include “Hocus Pocus,” a live interactive showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Little Monsters,” “Us,” “Psycho,” “Halloween” and more. Film screening tickets start at $10. General admission for the ghost tour is $15.

UNDead in the Water at American Victory Ship

The historic WWII cargo ship docked in Channelside turns into a terrifying haunted maze beginning Oct. 4. You’ll get to traverse multiple decks of the ship armed with only a blacklight flashlight while you try to escape from infected zombie stowaways from the Ripper Squad. The event runs Friday and Saturday nights plus Halloween through Nov. 2. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for military, veterans and first responders.

Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival

One of the most popular fall festivals around celebrates its 28th anniversary this year. Festival dates are Oct. 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27. Alongside the massive corn maze and pumpkin patches are live music, a craft show, scarecrow displays, hayrides, a petting zoo, a butterfly garden, train rides and homemade food and desserts. Parking is $5 and admission is $10. Kids 10 and under are free.

Guppyween

The Florida Aquarium hosts its two-day Guppyween on Oct. 26 and 27. The event is sort of like Harry Potter under the sea, with Harry Otter hosting at Codwarts School of Fishcraft and Squidery. There will be trick-or-treating around the aquarium, chances to get sorted into Codwarts Houses and chances to further your “Fishcraft knowledge.” Tickets are $10 for kids in costume and regular admission price for adults.

The aquarium also hosts a sensory-friendly Guppyween the morning of Oct. 26 with a meet-and-greet opportunity with Tango the sea turtle mascot.

Ybor City Ghost Tour

The official Ybor Ghost Tour is expanding its schedule for the Halloween season with Sunday night tours. New tours run select nights Oct. 6 through Oct. 27 and include an extended exploration of the Cuban Club, which was named one of the most haunted buildings in the U.S. by the Travel Channel. The tour runs about 120 minutes and includes stops at the Don Vincente Inn, cigar shops, the Cuban Club and other reportedly haunted spots around Ybor City in Tampa.

Polk County Haunted Jail Tour

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office hosts four nights of haunted jail tours this year to benefit United Way of Central Florida. The tours run 6-10:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and Oct. 25-26. For the younger ones, there will be a separate room for trick-or-treating and games. Tours are $6 donations to United Way.

