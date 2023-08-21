Bradenton teen arrested for bringing gun to school, authorities say

BRADENTON, Fla. — Administrators at Southeast High School in Bradenton found that a 16-year-old student had brought a gun to school while they were searching him for a vape device.
According to a news release from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, the boy had a fanny pack and the gun was found inside it.
Officials say where he got the gun and why he brought it to school are still matters being investigated. The MCSO says the student had not made any school shooting threats, nor had he threatened anyone at the school with violence.
Since the gun was quickly secured by a school resource deputy and the boy was arrested, the school did not have to shelter in place.
The student is charged with possession of a firearm on school property.
'Gun-in-school' incidents like this have happened frequently throughout Florida in the years since the Parkland massacre. In the past year alone, students in Manatee, Pinellas, Pasco and Hillsborough counties have been arrested for either possessing a gun on school property or threatening mass shootings.