Bradenton teen arrested for bringing gun to school, authorities say

Deputies detained a 16-year-old student of Southeast High School in Manatee County after school officials found the gun in his fanny pack.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Administrators at Southeast High School in Bradenton found that a 16-year-old student had brought a gun to school while they were searching him for a vape device.

According to a news release from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, the boy had a fanny pack and the gun was found inside it.

Officials say where he got the gun and why he brought it to school are still matters being investigated. The MCSO says the student had not made any school shooting threats, nor had he threatened anyone at the school with violence.

Since the gun was quickly secured by a school resource deputy and the boy was arrested, the school did not have to shelter in place.