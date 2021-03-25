Gov. DeSantis lowering vaccine eligibility age to 40 starting Monday, 18 starting April 5

While other states have already expanded to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all adults, some doctors in Florida have warned against moving too quickly.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida is on track for what's been referred to as "open season" for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Monday, March 29, people age 40 and older will be eligible to receive a vaccine. Then, beginning the following Monday, April 5, all individuals age 18 and older will be eligible.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Thursday in a video posted to his social media accounts.

In the video, the governor said Florida is ready to take this next step as the state has had "great progress on those age 60 to 64 and those age 50 and older."

"If you look at the hospitalization and case rates for senior citizens, they have plummeted since the start of our Seniors First strategy," DeSantis added.

This sets Florida ahead of the Biden Administration's plan of making the vaccine available to all Americans before May 1, a goal Gov. Ron DeSantis has been looking to beat in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Texas and Georgia announced COVID-19 vaccines would be available to all adults. However, some doctors in Florida warned against following other states’ leads too soon, as more than 1 million people in our most vulnerable age groups have still not been vaccinated.

To find out where you can get a vaccine and how to book an appointment, click here.

You can watch the governor's full announcement below.