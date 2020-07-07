Hillsborough County libraries providing free face cloth coverings

10 local libraries throughout the county will be giving out free face coverings starting Thursday.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Thursday, you can get a free face covering at 10 library locations throughout Hillsborough County.

To minimize contact, county leaders ask you to call or text the library when you go to pick up your mask, but you don't need to make an appointment. Staff will bring the face coverings out to you curbside.

Each person can get two reusable face coverings and can request face coverings for other family members, even if they're not with you.

The face coverings will be available at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday:

Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico

C. Blythe Andrews Jr. Public Library, 2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Blvd., Tampa

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library, 3910 S. Manhattan Ave., Tampa

Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library, 2902 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa

Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library, 11211 Countryway Blvd., Tampa

North Tampa Branch Library, 8916 North Boulevard, Tampa

New Tampa Regional Library, 10001 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa

SouthShore Regional Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin

Town N' Country Regional Public Library, 7606 Paula Drive, Suite 120, Tampa

Seffner-Mango Branch Library, 410 N. Kingsway Road, Seffner

Hillsborough County's Emergency Policy Group enacted an order that requires face masks to be worn inside businesses, with certain exceptions. The order applies to all people inside Hillsborough County businesses and nonprofit organizations when social distancing is not possible.

The City of Tampa has a separate order in effect.

