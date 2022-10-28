Election Day 2022: What you need to know as a Florida voter

Example video title will go here for this video

From how to vote early to which candidates are running, we have you covered.

10 Tampa Bay has created an all-inclusive guide to help you head to the polls with confidence — from how to vote early to which candidates are running and which three Florida amendments will be on the ballot, we have you covered.

It may feel like there's a lot to consider before the midterm election , but the good news is you don't have to wait until Nov. 8 to start preparing.

For starters, Florida voters will be electing a governor, a U.S. Senator, U.S. representatives, an attorney general and countless other state and local officials.

Election Day 2022 is just around the corner, and there are some major races on this year's ballot.

How to vote : Floridians have the option to vote by mail, vote early in person or vote at the polls on Nov. 8

Florida voters have three options to cast their ballots.

If you already requested a vote-by-mail ballot back in August for the primary election, you should already be getting one sent to you for the general election. If not, you have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 29 to request one.

Whether you mail it or drop it off at a local ballot intake station, your vote-by-mail ballot has to be received by the supervisor of elections office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Voting early is a great way to avoid long lines at the polling place, and it's already underway in all Tampa Bay-area counties.

Depending on the county, early voting is available until Nov. 5 or Nov. 6. You can check the specifics here.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. Bring a photo ID that has your signature and, if you'd like, a sample ballot with your notes.

You can request that sample ballot here.